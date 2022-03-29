'A coup in search of a legal theory': Judge dings Trump in ruling for January 6 Committee
Ali Velshi reports on a federal circuit court judge's ruling that it is "more likely than not" that Donald Trump and lawyer John Eastman "dishonestly conspired to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress," so Eastman's messages do not qualify for executive privilege and can be turned over the January 6th Committee. March 29, 2022
'A coup in search of a legal theory': Judge dings Trump in ruling for January 6 Committee
