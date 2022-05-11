'A 50/50 Senate sucks': Democrats' answer for defending Roe is to win more Senate seats

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Add MSNBC Prime to your DVR recording schedule

    00:52

  • GOP fields candidates of questionable character as attacks on abortion rights intensify

    04:53

  • Hackers humiliate Putin; prominent media vandalized on Russian holiday

    07:10

  • As Putin shows weakness, U.S. steps up aid to Ukraine in sign of recalibrated U.S. role

    07:04

  • Politico: Draft majority opinion shows Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights

    17:38

  • Supreme Court politics, legitimacy in turmoil after Politico reports draft opinion leak

    09:27

  • Birth control, other privacy rights seen as likely to fall if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    07:58

  • Katyal: Overturn of Roe v. Wade would be 'Hugest step back for women in decades'

    04:40

  • Focus on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade protections before abortion rights are overturned

    05:02

  • Lawrence: We are witnessing the loss of a constitutional right

    06:51

  • Local Republicans compromising voting systems in pursuit of Trump's Big Lie: Reuters

    06:32

  • Alex Jones shows signs of panic as accountability looms

    06:55

  • Trump pardon fails to keep Manafort out of legal trouble

    02:34

  • U.S. sends more military aid to counter Putin's depravity in Ukraine

    03:10

  • Legendary courtroom artist Art Lien heads toward retirement with powerful legacy

    01:08

  • Maddow: Right-wing war on journalism part of a tactic worth recognizing

    06:10

  • How populations are lured into tolerating previously unacceptable behavior in politics

    05:36

  • Why a 'Big Lie' is so powerful and so hard to undo

    07:07

  • Putin hardball tactic backfires, pushes Europe away from Russian oil

    04:37

  • Michigan GOP in chaos as fealty to Trump's Big Lie defines party

    02:04

Rachel Maddow

'A 50/50 Senate sucks': Democrats' answer for defending Roe is to win more Senate seats

06:46

Senator Mazie Hirono talks about the frustratingly limited power of Democrats in the Senate to protect the abortion rights of American women when the Democratic majority exists mostly in name only.May 11, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Add MSNBC Prime to your DVR recording schedule

    00:52

  • GOP fields candidates of questionable character as attacks on abortion rights intensify

    04:53

  • Hackers humiliate Putin; prominent media vandalized on Russian holiday

    07:10

  • As Putin shows weakness, U.S. steps up aid to Ukraine in sign of recalibrated U.S. role

    07:04

  • Politico: Draft majority opinion shows Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights

    17:38

  • Supreme Court politics, legitimacy in turmoil after Politico reports draft opinion leak

    09:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All