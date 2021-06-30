Why Trump can't stop directing his tantrums at other Republicans

The New York Times took a look overnight at how far Wisconsin Republicans have gone to make Donald Trump happy, which is emblematic of a larger truth.

Wisconsin Republicans have already gone to great lengths to challenge the 2020 election results. They ordered a monthslong government audit of votes in the state. They made a pilgrimage to Arizona to observe the G.O.P. review of votes there. They hired former police officers to investigate Wisconsin's election and its results. And they have followed the lead of other G.O.P.-controlled states in passing a raft of new voting restrictions, though they are certain to be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat.

As the Times added, none of this has satisfied the former president. On the contrary, Trump has lashed out at Wisconsin Republicans, accusing top GOP state lawmakers of "working hard to cover up election corruption" and "actively trying to prevent a Forensic Audit of the election results."

There's no great mystery here: Trump expects Republican officials in Wisconsin to take steps to make it appear he won their state, despite actual vote tallies showing him coming up short. (President Biden won the Badger State by roughly 0.6%.)

But stepping back, consider the pattern from the last week:

Wednesday, June 23: Trump issued a statement lashing out at Gov. Doug Ducey (R) for "failing to perform" on the former president's election conspiracy theories.

Thursday, June 24: Trump issued a statement condemning his Republican allies in Michigan's state legislature for discrediting his election conspiracy theories.

Friday, June 25: Trump issued a statement blasting his Republican allies in Wisconsin's state legislature for not doing more to pursue his fraudulent election conspiracy theories.

Saturday, June 26: Trump held a rally in Ohio to support a primary campaign against Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to hold Trump accountable for his actions on Jan. 6.

Sunday, June 27: Trump issued a statement condemning former Attorney General Bill Barr and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as "spineless RINOs" for not taking his election conspiracy theories more seriously.

Monday, June 28: Trump issued a statement slamming Mitch McConnell again for, among other things, never having "fought for the White House."

Tuesday, June 29: Trump issued a statement demanding new Senate Republican leadership.

Seven days, seven intra-party attacks. The common thread tying the tantrums together? Trump expects fealty to the Big Lie -- and nothing else will do.