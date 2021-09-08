Wednesday's Mini-Report, 9.8.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* An important unsolved mystery: "The FBI on Wednesday released new video of the suspect who placed pipe bombs in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C. on the eve of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, with the hope of identifying the still unknown suspect."

* A story out of Florida I've been following: "A Leon County judge on Wednesday blocked Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration from enforcing a ban on strict mask mandates in schools after vacating a stay on a ruling tied to a parent-led lawsuit."

* The White House is obviously right about this: "Solar power could provide nearly half of America's electricity by the middle of this century, the Biden administration said in a study released Wednesday as it tries to prove its ambitious, zero-emissions goal can be reached by then."

* I'll be curious to see how Republicans vote on this: "The White House is asking Congress for at least $30 billion to help fund the resettlement of tens of thousands of Afghans and to pay for the recovery from Hurricane Ida and other recent natural disasters."

* On the Hill: "The House Ethics Committee announced on Tuesday it is investigating four members: Democrat Tom Malinowski of New Jersey and Republicans Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota and Alex X. Mooney of West Virginia."

* For those who share my preoccupation with judicial nominees: "President Joe Biden is expected to take another step in his push to reshape and diversify the federal judiciary Wednesday, announcing three new Latino candidates for the federal bench as part of a larger crop that includes several historic firsts."

* It's about time: "A crowd erupted in cheers and song Wednesday as work crews hoisted an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee off the giant pedestal where it has towered over Virginia's capital city for more than a century."

See you tomorrow.