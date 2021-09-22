Wednesday's Mini-Report, 9.22.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Vaccine news: "The United States is buying 500 million more doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine that it plans to donate to lower-income countries as President Joe Biden responds to pleas from world leaders to do more to vaccinate the world's population."

* Diplomacy: "The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France."

* The details will matter, but this strikes me as a story that could be very important: "President Xi Jinping of China told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that his country would stop promoting the growth of the world's dirtiest fossil fuel overseas, in a major step to address climate change: China, he said, 'will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad.'"

* Keep an eye on this one: "Dozens of businesses are going public with their opposition to a new Texas law that bars abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy, a move that follows weeks of debate inside companies about how to respond."

* At least the door isn't yet closed: "Iran said Tuesday it expects international talks to resume in 'the next few weeks' on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, but U.S. officials are bracing for what appears to be a tougher negotiating stance from Tehran's new hard-line president."

* Facebook's latest unflattering story: "Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, signed off last month on a new initiative code-named Project Amplify. The effort, which was hatched at an internal meeting in January, had a specific purpose: to use Facebook's News Feed, the site's most important digital real estate, to show people positive stories about the social network."

* Quite a story out of Lansing: "32-year-old Michigan state Rep. Steve Marino (R) now has to be chaperoned at work after telling a fellow lawmaker he used to date that he was out to "destroy" her, prompting her to get a protective order."

* I occasionally forget that Space Force is a real thing: "The newest military branch, the U.S. Space Force, has released prototypes of uniforms for its Guardians."

See you tomorrow.