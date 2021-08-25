Wednesday's Mini-Report, 8.25.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* SCOTUS on the "Remain in Mexico" policy: "The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied the Biden administration's request to pause the implementation of a Trump-era immigration policy."

* Investigating COVID's origins: "The director of national intelligence delivered a report to President Biden on Tuesday on the origins of the coronavirus epidemic, according to U.S. officials, but the nation's spy agencies have not yet concluded whether the disease was the result of an accidental leak from a lab or if it emerged naturally in a spillover from animals to humans."

* This was probably unwise: "A bipartisan chorus of members of Congress criticized Reps. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass., on Wednesday for making an undisclosed trip to Afghanistan to observe the U.S. military's frenzied evacuation efforts."

* It's easy to imagine other employers doing this too: "Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian notified employees Wednesday that they will face $200 monthly increases on their health insurance premiums starting Nov. 1 if they aren't vaccinated against Covid-19, citing steep costs to cover employees who are hospitalized with the virus."

* Those who fail to get vaccinated have an effect on the economy: "Face masks are required again in major US auto factories and, according to Ford CEO Jim Farley, that has some workers deciding not to show up for work. In some factories, absentee rates can exceed 20%, he said in an interview with CNN Business."

* A shot across Gov. Ron DeSantis' bow: "Walt Disney Company's cruise division said on Tuesday it will require vaccination proof from all passengers above the age of 12 traveling from Florida to the Bahamas, as the COVID-19 Delta variant sweeps across the United States."

* Avoidable infections: "Two weeks after the annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, reported Covid infections in the state have risen nearly sixfold."

* On the flip-side: "The National Rifle Association announced Tuesday it was canceling its annual meeting in Houston due to Covid-19, as the recent surge of the delta variant threatens to overwhelm hospitals throughout Texas."

* I suspect we haven't heard the last of this story: "New York Gov. Kathy Hochul added more than 12,000 deaths to the state's coronavirus death count Tuesday following allegations that her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, had intentionally downplayed those numbers."

* Climate crisis: "Carbon dioxide emissions from the global electric power sector rebounded in the first half of 2021 to above pre-pandemic levels, according to an analysis, signaling that the world has failed to engineer a 'green recovery' and shift decisively away from fossil fuels."

* A generous deal: "South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will avoid a trial and take a plea deal for misdemeanor traffic charges in a crash last year in which he hit and killed a man who was walking along a rural highway, a prosecutor said Wednesday."

See you tomorrow.