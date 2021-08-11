Wednesday's Mini-Report, 8.11.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Other states should follow California's lead: "All public school teachers and staff in California must be vaccinated before returning to campus, or submit to weekly testing for Covid-19, state authorities said Wednesday. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the sweeping policy, saying it's the only way for in-person education to return safely in the fall."

* FDA: "The Food and Drug Administration is poised to amend the emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines Thursday to allow people with compromised immune systems to get a third dose, according to two sources familiar with the plans."

* I'm fascinated by the idea of creating financial disincentives for holdouts: "A West Virginia college will charge unvaccinated students a 'Covid fee' when they return to campus, while administrators at an Alabama school said students who have not been vaccinated will have to foot the bill for weekly testing."

* Texas: "Two court rulings on Tuesday cleared the way for local leaders who oppose a ban by Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas on mask mandates to at least temporarily require face coverings to help curb a rise in cases."

* Hmm: "Facebook said Tuesday that it has removed hundreds of accounts linked to a mysterious advertising agency operating out of Russia that sought to pay social media influencers to smear Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca."

* A democratic summit of interest: "President Biden will convene dozens of elected world leaders in December for a virtual summit that celebrates democracy and explores ways that like-minded nations can link arms against authoritarianism, fulfilling a campaign promise clouded by the coronavirus pandemic and the legacy of President Donald Trump."

* A terrible scandal in Arizona: "Otoniel 'Tony' Navarrete resigned his Arizona state Senate seat Tuesday afternoon in a brief letter to Senate President Karen Fann, five days after Navarrete was arrested on seven felony charges related to child sex abuse. The resignation is effective immediately, Fann said."

See you tomorrow.