Wednesday's Mini-Report, 7.7.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Storm watch: "Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall Wednesday on north Florida's Gulf Coast, and could bring with it as much as 9 inches of rain, flooding and life-threatening storm surge. The National Hurricane Center said at 11 a.m. that Elsa made landfall in Taylor County with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph and higher gusts. Tropical storm-force winds extended outward up to 90 miles."

* Crisis in Haiti: "Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a 'highly coordinated' attack on his residence, the country's acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured in the attack. She was in critical condition Wednesday afternoon and was flown to Florida, the Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told reporters."

* The latest from Surfside: "Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the Miami Beach-area condo building's partial collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing 10 more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet."

* Afghanistan: "As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense."

* The latest Jan. 6 revelations: "After storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, a Northern Virginia man began forming his own militia-like group in the D.C. suburbs and building up a supply of explosives under the guise of a Bible study group, according to federal prosecutors."

* There's a lot to like about this story Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.): "The congressman announced Tuesday that the blue suit — which he was wearing while filling up trash bags with debris after supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building in an attempt to overturn the election results — has been given to the Smithsonian Institution, which is collecting items from the riot."

* Best wishes for a speedy recovery: "Republican Minnesota Representative Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) announced on Wednesday that his kidney cancer has resurfaced. According to a press release from Hagedorn's office, he was first diagnosed with stage IV kidney cancer in February 2019, and has since been receiving treatment at Rochester's Mayo Clinic. The press release says doctors at the Mayo Clinic informed Hagedorn there was reoccurrence of the cancer after he recently underwent tests."

See you tomorrow.