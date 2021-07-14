Wednesday's Mini-Report, 7.14.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Hurry: "The Biden administration will begin offering evacuation flights to eligible Afghan citizens who aided the U.S. and its allies in the war at the end of the month, a senior White House official said Wednesday. The official said the flights will be offered to people who are in the process of obtaining special immigrant visas, or SIVs, through the State Department, as well as their families."

* Given his record, Bush might want to sit this debate out: "Former President George W. Bush called the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan a mistake because he fears how the Taliban will treat Afghan women, children and other innocent people."

* DOJ: "The Justice Department sought the email records of three Washington Post reporters the day before William P. Barr stepped down as attorney general in a last-ditch effort to identify who had told the newspaper about conversations between Trump campaign officials and the Russian ambassador, newly unsealed court documents show."

* Seems like common sense: "A coalition of health-care organizations called on medical facilities Tuesday to mandate that their workers get vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying the strategy has worked to fight influenza and other infectious diseases and is necessary to contain the pandemic."

* This ought to be interesting: "Norwegian Cruise Line on Tuesday sued Florida's surgeon general over a state law prohibiting cruise ships from requiring passengers to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination, marking the latest development in Florida's battle with the cruise ship industry."

* EU: "European officials are preparing to introduce ambitious legislation designed to wean one of the world's biggest and most polluting economies off fossil fuels far more quickly than other nations have pledged to do. The proposals could include phasing out coal as an electricity source as well as imposing tariffs on polluting imports — an idea with the potential to set off global trade disputes."

* I'd forgotten this litigation existed: "A federal court on Tuesday threw out the defamation lawsuit filed by Roy Moore, Alabama's former chief justice, against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen."

See you tomorrow.