Wednesday's Mini-Report, 6.9.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* A big step: "President Joe Biden will announce Thursday at the G-7 meeting in Britain his plan to purchase 500 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to donate to other countries struggling with a limited supply, according to three people familiar with the plans."

* On a related note: "The coronavirus might be receding in much of the United States, but health officials worry that the low immunization rates in parts of the country and the spread of highly contagious virus variants may pose a threat to the nation's remarkable progress since vaccines were introduced."

* This is literally unbelievable: "When federal police officers violently cleared protesters from the city's Lafayette Square in June 2020, they did it so a contractor could install fencing — not to let President Donald Trump hold a photo opportunity at a nearby church, an investigation by the Interior Department's inspector general has found."

* Fingers crossed: "A bipartisan group of negotiators is making headway on sweeping police reform legislation, three sources said, as they narrow in on a compromise over one of the most challenging issues plaguing the talks: qualified immunity."

* U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez: "A federal judge whose ruling last week to strike down California's three-decade-old assault weapons ban garnered swift backlash is drawing more criticism over his claims about Covid-19 vaccines, firearm injuries and other subjects."

* This was a nice gesture: "President Joe Biden on Tuesday surprised graduates of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with a speech praising their resolve after surviving a mass shooting and the Covid pandemic."

* So embarrassing: "Former US president Donald Trump has praised Nigeria's government for banning Twitter after it deleted President Muhammadu Buhari's post for breaching its rules. 'Who are they to dictate good and evil, if they themselves are evil?' Mr. Trump said in a statement."

* Quite a sight: "A known anti-vaccine advocate made allegations during Tuesday's Ohio House Health Committee hearing on House Bill 248 claiming that the shot leads to magnetism and causes metal objects to stick to one's body."

See you tomorrow.