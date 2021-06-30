Wednesday's Mini-Report, 6.30.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Tomorrow: "The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is expected to charge the Trump Organization with tax-related crimes on Thursday, two representatives of the company told NBC News. One person said the charges are expected to be filed around 2 p.m. ET."

* Rumsfeld: "Donald Rumsfeld, who served twice as defense secretary under two presidents and oversaw the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq after 9/11, died on Wednesday, his family said in a statement. He was 88."

* It was lawyer Bruce Castor, who defended Donald Trump in this year's impeachment trial, who'll get a lot of blame for this: "The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the sexual assault conviction of Bill Cosby on Wednesday and ordered his release from prison after finding that he was denied protection against self-incrimination."

* Fulfilling a promise: "President Joe Biden is raising wages for federal firefighters to no less than $15 an hour, as the White House seeks to put a spotlight on the growing threats of wildfires and heat waves exacerbated by climate change."

* I hope you saw Rachel's coverage of this story last night, regarding Trump's former Agriculture secretary: "The land was worth millions. A Big Ag corporation sold it to Sonny Perdue's company for $250,000."

* What a strange story: "The National Security Agency on Tuesday denied spying on Fox News host Tucker Carlson after he accused the agency of monitoring his electronic communications in an attempt to take his show off the air."

* A process worth watching: "Legal experts clashed on Wednesday over the wisdom of proposals to reduce the Supreme Court's power to strike down democratically enacted laws, as President Biden's commission on judicial branch overhauls held its first public hearing with witnesses."

See you tomorrow.