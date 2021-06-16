Wednesday's Mini-Report, 6.16.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Today's summit: "President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin emerged from their meeting in Switzerland on Wednesday projecting optimism for future relations despite continued divisions on thorny topics from cyberattacks to human rights abuses."

* A Trump-appointed judge issued this ruling: "In a setback for President Joe Biden's efforts on climate change, a federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday blocked the administration's temporary ban on new leases to drill for oil and gas on public lands and ordered that lease sales continue."

* Ohio: "State Rep. Larry Householder, a former two-time House speaker, was expelled from the Ohio House on Wednesday nearly 11 months after his arrest on a federal corruption charge. The 75-21 expulsion vote, which comes after months of dithering and debate among House Republicans, marks the first time since the Civil War that an Ohio lawmaker has been expelled from office."

* Israel: "The Israeli military said Wednesday that its fighter jets struck Hamas compounds in Gaza after incendiary balloons were launched into Israel — in the first such violence since a cease-fire between the two sides ended 11 days of fighting last month. There were no immediate reports of casualties."

* Title IX: "The Department of Education will interpret Title IX, a federal law that protects students from sex-based discrimination in federally funded schools, to protect LGBTQ students from discrimination, according to a federal notice published Wednesday."

* SBC: "The Southern Baptist Convention tamped down a push from the right at its largest meeting in decades on Tuesday, electing a new president who has worked to bridge racial divides in the church and defeating an effort to make an issue of critical race theory."

* A story we've been keeping an eye on: "The Manhattan district attorney's office appears to have entered the final stages of a criminal tax investigation into Donald J. Trump's long-serving chief financial officer, Allen H. Weisselberg, setting up the possibility he could face charges this summer, according to people with knowledge of the matter."

* Naval Observatory: "Vice President Kamala Harris held a private dinner Tuesday night for the female US senators, a show of bipartisanship among a deeply divided Congress. It was the first known time that Harris hosted lawmakers in the vice-presidential residence at the Naval Observatory since moving in April, a process that was delayed due to renovations."

See you tomorrow.