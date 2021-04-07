Wednesday's Mini-Report, 4.7.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* This was an interesting speech: "President Joe Biden drew a red line on his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan Wednesday, saying he is open to compromise on how to pay for the package but inaction is unacceptable."

* Day Seven: "Witness testimony in Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the death of George Floyd on Wednesday included a senior special agent and forensic scientist with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Both testified about their investigations in the hours and days after Floyd's death."

* The obvious call: "Fulton County's district attorney said Wednesday that she will not prosecute the Georgia legislator arrested for knocking on Gov. Brian Kemp's office door last month as he was signing the state's controversial voting bill into law."

* Heartbreaking numbers: "Brazil is bearing the brunt of an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases, with fatalities reaching more than 4,000 in a single day on Tuesday and hospitals stretched to breaking point."

* Billy Evans: "U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans, who died after Friday's attack at the U.S. Capitol, will lie in honor next week in the Capitol rotunda, according to congressional leadership. Evans was an 18-year member of the force and served on the agency's First Responders Unit."

* That's a lot of checks: "The Treasury Department said Wednesday it has issued more than 156 million payments as part of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief plan, including 25 million payments that were primarily to Social Security beneficiaries who hadn't filed 2019 or 2020 tax returns."

* Middle East: "The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a resumption of U.S. assistance to the Palestinians, including to the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, nearly all of which had been eliminated by former President Donald Trump."

* FEMA program: "The Biden administration next week will launch a funeral assistance program that will provide up to $9,000 to cover the burial costs of each American who died of covid-19 — the largest program of its type ever offered by the federal government. The program is open to families regardless of their income, as long as they show documentation and have not already received similar benefits through another program."

* A dreadful bill: "Three North Carolina Republican lawmakers introduced a bill Monday that would prevent doctors from performing gender confirmation surgery for transgender people younger than 21."

* Quite a departure from recent history: "Biden said Tuesday he has not spoken to Jerome H. Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, calling it an 'independent operation' while rejecting the active interest President Donald Trump showed in the policies of the central bank of the United States."

* Oh my: "Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) was harshly criticized Tuesday for claiming the U.S. has a 'major under-incarceration problem,' despite the country's alarmingly large prison population and world-leading rate of imprisonment."

See you tomorrow.