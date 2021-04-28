Wednesday's Mini-Report, 4.28.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Elizabeth City: "A judge on Wednesday rejected bids to have body camera footage of sheriff's deputies shooting Andrew Brown Jr. released to the public — but said the man's family would be allowed to view it."

* A nightmarish COVID catastrophe in India: "Crematories are so full of bodies, it's as if a war just happened. Fires burn around the clock. Many places are holding mass cremations, dozens at a time, and at night, in certain areas of New Delhi, the sky glows. Sickness and death are everywhere."

* New trouble for New York's beleaguered governor: "The effort by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office to obscure the pandemic death toll in New York nursing homes was far greater than previously known, with aides repeatedly overruling state health officials over a span of at least five months, according to interviews and newly unearthed documents."

* New leadership at ICE: "President Biden will nominate Ed Gonzalez, a sheriff from Texas and critic of the Trump administration's deportation policies, to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the White House said on Tuesday."

* An awful story out of Georgia: "Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, pleaded not guilty Tuesday on federal charges of allegedly violating the civil rights of detainees at the Clayton County Jail.... A recently unsealed federal indictment alleges Hill, on multiple occasions, had county inmates placed in restraint chairs for several hours in violation of their constitutional rights."

* The vote shouldn't have been this close: "The Senate on Tuesday approved Colin Kahl, President Joe Biden's pick for the top Pentagon policy job, capping the most contentious and partisan confirmation process for a Defense Department nominee so far in the opening months of the new administration. The vote was 49-45 to confirm Kahl as undersecretary of defense for policy."

* Speaking of confirmations, the Senate voted 68 to 26 this afternoon to approve Samantha Power as USAID's new administrator.

* USPS: "The U.S. Postal Service will consolidate 18 of its mail processing plants, coupling that announcement on Tuesday with plans to procure 45 new 'annex' facilities that will boost the agency's package delivery capacity."

* In Michigan: "Officials said a federal grand jury in Michigan returned a superseding indictment Wednesday adding new charges in the conspiracy to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer."

* A nauseating story: "The National Rifle Association confirmed that a video going around shows its CEO, Wayne LaPierre, killing an elephant during a botched hunt."

* Some conservative outlets, including Fox News, apparently claimed that Virginia is doing away with advanced math classes. That's not even close to being true.

See you tomorrow.