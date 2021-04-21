Wednesday's Mini-Report, 4.21.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* DOJ: "The Justice Department on Wednesday launched a civil rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department, acting less than 24 hours after a jury convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. The investigation will determine whether the department engages in a pattern or practice of policing that violates the Constitution or federal civil rights laws."

* Ma'Khia Bryant: "A Columbus, Ohio, police officer fatally shot a teen girl Tuesday afternoon while responding to a call about someone armed with a knife, officials said. Portions of officer body camera footage shown by police hours after the incident appeared to show the girl attempting to stab another female just before the gunfire. After the shooting, there appears to be a knife lying on the ground near the person who was shot."

* Exceeding expectations: "President Joe Biden announced a new tax credit Wednesday to reimburse small businesses that give workers paid time off to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as he touted reaching his goal of administering 200 million shots in his first 100 days."

* Some diplomatic progress: "Negotiators trying to get the U.S. and Tehran back into compliance with the Iran nuclear deal are making progress, according to officials, with some even saying the talks have reached a halfway point."

* Important confirmation, Part I: "The Senate voted Wednesday to confirm the nomination of Vanita Gupta for associate attorney general despite nearly unified opposition from Republicans."

* Important confirmation, Part II: "The U.S. Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee, Lisa Monaco, as deputy attorney general, the No. 2 position at the Justice Department. Monaco, approved by a vote of 98-2, will oversee a vast portfolio encompassing criminal and national security investigations, as well as all U.S. Attorney's Offices across 94 districts."

* Bolsonaro is unbelievable: "Brazil's government, widely criticized by environmental groups as a negligent steward of the Amazon rainforest, has made an audacious offer to the Biden administration: Provide $1 billion and President Jair Bolsonaro's administration will reduce deforestation by 40%."

* What a fiasco: "Taiwan electronics manufacturer Foxconn is drastically scaling back a planned $10 billion factory in Wisconsin, confirming its retreat from a project that former President Donald Trump once called 'the eighth wonder of the world.'"

* Bad policy, made in a bad way: "The Trump administration sidelined career staffers at the Environmental Protection Agency when weakening pollution rules for new passenger vehicles, according to a federal watchdog report. The EPA's inspector general found top political leaders at the agency failed to properly document and consider the concerns of staff experts while unwinding standards for tailpipe emissions set under President Barack Obama."

* Oh, Florida: "Gov. Ron DeSantis quietly signed into law late Monday a bill that will cost Florida consumers who shop online an estimated $1 billion a year in sales taxes, with the money used to cut business taxes."

See you tomorrow.