Wednesday's Mini-Report, 4.14.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest from Minnesota: "The former Minnesota police officer who was captured on camera fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop was arrested in connection with Wright's death, authorities said Wednesday."

* DOJ announcement: "The Justice Department has determined it won't file charges against the U.S. Capitol Police officer who fatally shot 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt during the storming of the Capitol on January 6th."

* In related news: "The Capitol Police ignored critical intelligence ahead of the Jan. 6th riot, including overlooking a warning that, 'Congress itself is the target,' according to an internal watchdog report obtained by NBC News."

* Biden makes it official: "President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he plans to fully withdraw troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, ending 20 years of United States military involvement in the country."

* D.C. statehood: "Legislation to make D.C. the 51st state advanced from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday, paving the way for approval by the full House for the second consecutive year — possibly as soon as next week."

* Elsewhere on Capitol Hill: "A bill that would establish a commission to develop proposals and a 'national apology' to help repair the lasting effects of slavery is moving closer to a vote in the House. The legislation has been stalled in the House for nearly 30 years, but the idea of reparations for African Americans has gained new traction amid a racial reckoning in this country."

* Eastern Europe: "Tens of thousands of Russian troops massing near the Ukrainian border, convoys of tanks, and a deadly escalation in the grinding trench war in eastern Ukraine."

* On a related note: "The United States and NATO, anxious about a major Russian troop buildup on Ukraine's border, signaled strong support for the Kyiv government on Tuesday."

* Title X: "The Biden administration is moving to reverse a Trump-era family planning policy that critics describe as a domestic 'gag rule' for reproductive healthcare providers."

* Fair housing: "Housing Secretary Marcia L. Fudge moved this week to reinstate fair housing regulations that had been gutted under President Donald Trump, in one of the most tangible steps that the Biden administration has taken thus far to address systemic racism."

* I neglected to mention this yesterday: "President Joe Biden on Tuesday paid tribute to U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans, who was killed earlier this month when a man rammed his car into him and another officer at the Capitol, during a memorial service in the building's Rotunda."

* Mark your calendars: "House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sent a letter Tuesday inviting President Joe Biden to address a joint session of Congress on April 28, the week that marks his administration's 100th day."

See you tomorrow.