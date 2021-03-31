Wednesday's Mini-Report, 3.31.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest good news on vaccines: "The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is extremely effective in young adolescents, perhaps even more so than in adults, the companies reported on Wednesday — a finding that could ease the return to normalcy for millions of American families."

* Day Three: "Witness testimony and surveillance video shown in court Wednesday morning provided the first glimpse of George Floyd's actions inside Cup Foods before his death. The surveillance footage from inside the store shows Floyd casually walking into Cup Foods and talking with customers and employees."

* The Wisconsin court has a Republican majority: "The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate on Wednesday, stripping the governor of one of his last remaining tools to curb the spread of the coronavirus as the state stands on the precipice of another surge in infections."

* Stolen emails: "Suspected Russian hackers stole thousands of State Department officials' emails last year, according to two Congressional sources familiar with the intrusion, in the second known Kremlin-backed breach on the department's email server in under a decade."

* A story we're watching: "State prosecutors in Manhattan investigating former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization have subpoenaed the personal bank records of the company's chief financial officer and are questioning gifts he and his family received from Mr. Trump, according to people with knowledge of the matter."

* North Korea: "Satellite images show renewed activity at a North Korean nuclear facility, suggesting that Kim Jong Un's regime is preparing to start or has already started reprocessing plutonium for nuclear weapons, experts say."

* EPA: "The Environmental Protection Agency is emptying out two top advisory panels stacked with experts picked under former President Donald Trump and will fill them with new members — the latest in a series of moves the Biden administration has taken with the goal of restoring integrity to science in decision-making."

* SCOTUS: "Supreme Court justices expressed concern Wednesday with the NCAA's limits on benefits for student athletes, but several said they worried that giving courts more authority to regulate those rules could undermine the essential amateur nature of college sports."

* New York: "Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday morning signed legislation passed by state lawmakers the night before to legalize recreational marijuana in New York state. The state Senate voted Tuesday evening 40-23 to pass the legislation. Later that night, the state Assembly voted 100-49 in favor of the bill."

* Capitol Hill: "The House Ethics Committee rejected Rep. Louie Gohmert's appeal of a $5,000 fine levied against him for evading the new metal detectors outside the House chamber in early February after he stepped out of the chamber to use the nearby restroom and then returned to the floor."

See you tomorrow.