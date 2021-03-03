Wednesday's Mini-Report, 3.3.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Cuomo's regrets: "New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday publicly addressed the claims of sexual harassment against him, apologizing for remarks he said 'made people feel uncomfortable' but rebuffing demands that he resign."

* Security threat: "The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI sent a joint intelligence bulletin to state and local law enforcement agencies late Tuesday warning that some domestic groups have 'discussed plans to take control of the U.S. Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about' March 4, according to a senior law enforcement official who described the document to NBC News."

* On a related note: "Domestic terrorism 'has been metastasizing around the country for a long time now, and it's not going away anytime soon,' [FBI Director Chris Wray told senators]. 'Whenever we've had the chance, we've tried to emphasize that this is a top concern.'"

* Taking precautions: "The House scrapped plans for a Thursday session after security officials warned of a possible plot by an unnamed militant group to breach the Capitol. The decision to move up votes on legislation to Wednesday night came after officials warned of credible threats of violence circulated by right-wing extremists that March 4 is the 'true Inauguration Day' when former president Donald Trump will be sworn in for a second term. The Senate plans to be in session Thursday."

* His phrasing may have been impolitic, but the sentiment sounds about right: "President Joe Biden criticized the decisions in Texas and Mississippi to roll back statewide mask mandates and other Covid-19 health guidelines as 'Neanderthal thinking.'"

* I'd be interested in hearing a lot more about this: "Voting was interrupted for about three hours Tuesday when a pipe bomb was found outside an Iowa polling location, officials said."

* The latest confirmation: "The Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm Cecilia Rouse, a Princeton University economist, as the chair of President Biden's Council of Economic Advisers, making her the first Black leader of C.E.A. in its 75-year history. The final vote was 95 to 4."

* Worth watching: "Members of a congressionally mandated commission tasked with planning how to rename Confederate-named military bases were sworn-in Tuesday at the group's first meeting, the Army said."

See you tomorrow.