Wednesday's Mini-Report, 2.10.21

* It was a stunning afternoon: "Democratic House impeachment managers unveiled 'never-seen-before' security video of the Capitol riot Wednesday to punctuate their case that the former president spent months condoning and encouraging his supporters' violent tendencies, culminating in the deadly Jan. 6 attack."

* In response to last week's crisis: "President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that his administration will impose sanctions against those involved in last week's military coup in Myanmar and demanded that the country immediately return power to that nation's democratically elected government."

* Good, but keep going: "President Joe Biden is on track to meet his goal of administering 100 million Covid-19 shots in his first 100 days in office, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeffrey Zients said Wednesday."

* Changes are coming to the USPS: "A former labor leader and Obama administration official was elected Tuesday to serve as chair of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, marking the first step in a potential shakeup under President Joe Biden."

* Navy: "A week after the Pentagon ordered a stand-down to examine the problem of white supremacy and extremism in military ranks, a Navy Admiral told sailors in an open letter that 'we cannot be under any illusions that extremist behaviors do not exist in our Navy.'"

* International pressure sometimes works: "Leading Saudi Arabian women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has been released from prison after some 1,000 days in detention and amid persistent international pressure for her to be set free, her family tweeted Wednesday."

* Hmm: "Few Trump-era mysteries are as intriguing as what the 45th president said to Vladimir Putin in at least a dozen rambling, off-the-cuff calls and meetings over four years. Understanding what was said between the two could help illuminate whether Trump ever revealed sensitive information or struck any deals with the Kremlin leader that could take the new administration by surprise. Now that President Joe Biden is in the White House, he can see for himself."

* A positive development: "Twitter will uphold its ban on former President Donald Trump, even if he were to run for office again, according to the company's chief financial officer."

