Wednesday's Mini-Report, 12.8.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Important Covid news: "A Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 booster shot appears to provide strong protection against the omicron variant, while the initial two-dose vaccine may be insufficient to prevent infection, the companies announced Wednesday."

* Climate news: "President Joe Biden is aiming to leverage the federal government's massive buying power to jumpstart the market for clean energy, electric vehicles and more efficient buildings."

* I'll have more on this tomorrow: "Mark Meadows, facing an imminent threat of criminal contempt of Congress charges, is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the Jan. 6 select panel."

* On a related note: "The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol plans to move forward with contempt proceedings against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for his decision not to cooperate with the panel's requests."

* The confirmation vote on Magnus was 50 to 47: "Chris Magnus, the police chief in Tucson, Ariz., who became a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies, was confirmed as the commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday."

* A culture war moving backwards: "A Texas school district pre-emptively pulled more than 400 books from its libraries for review following an inquiry from a Republican state lawmaker."

* No one should be this desperate for right-wing attention: "Days after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) drew a firestorm for posting a holiday photo of his family holding an array of guns, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) did the same — with each of her even younger children holding a long gun as they posed with their mother around a Christmas tree."

See you tomorrow.