Wednesday's Mini-Report, 12.23.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* HHS: "The Trump administration announced Wednesday that it will buy an additional 100 million doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, ensuring that every American who wants to be vaccinated can be by June. The announcement from the Department of Health and Human Services said that Pfizer will manufacture and deliver up to 100 million doses of the vaccine to government-designated locations."

* Fine-tuned machine: "Conflicting internal memos created confusion inside the White House on Wednesday about when staffers in the Executive Office of the President should begin preparing to leave work ahead of the transition next month."

* Can you blame them? "President Donald Trump's decision to pardon four Blackwater private security contractors convicted of a massacre in Baghdad has been met with fury by the victims' families in Iraq."

* On the Hill: "Tucked away in the 5,593-page spending bill that Congress rushed through on Monday night is a provision that some tax experts call a $200 billion giveaway to the rich."

* Census case: "A federal judge didn't hold back in recounting the Trump administration's sketchy behavior in the case challenging its decision to rush the 2020 census."

* Terrifying: "White supremacists plotted to attack power stations in the southeastern U.S., and an Ohio teenager who allegedly shared the plan said he wanted the group to be "operational" on a fast-tracked timeline if President Donald Trump were to lose his re-election bid, the FBI alleges in an affidavit that was mistakenly unsealed."

* Fauci isn't leaving, but Birx is: "Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, said Tuesday she plans to retire, but is willing to first help President-elect Joe Biden's team with its coronavirus response as needed."

* Eric Coomer wants his life back: "An election systems worker driven into hiding by death threats has filed a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump's campaign, two of its lawyers and some conservative media figures and outlets."

* The NRA still has its allies: "Sixteen Republican attorneys general on Tuesday filed a brief in support of the National Rifle Association's federal lawsuit against Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James, saying she targeted the nation's largest and most powerful gun-rights group because she disagreed with its politics."

* A case worth watching: "The Trump administration sued Walmart Inc. Tuesday, accusing the retail giant of helping to fuel the nation's opioid crisis by inadequately screening for questionable prescriptions despite repeated warnings from its own pharmacists."

See you tomorrow.