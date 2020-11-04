Wednesday's Mini-Report, 11.4.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Joe Biden's prediction: "'After a long night of counting, it's clear we're winning enough states to win 270 electoral votes to win the presidency,' Biden told a small group of reporters at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington, Delaware. 'When the count is finished, we will be the winners,' Biden said."

* Team Trump: "President Donald Trump is being encouraged by aides and advisers in his determination not to give up on his shrinking odds of victory, with those in his orbit pushing a range of allegations about voting irregularities as they hold out hope that the count somehow shifts in his favor."

* On a related note: "The Trump campaign announced Wednesday it is suing in Michigan to stop the vote count as the president has fallen behind Biden in the critical swing state."

* And speaking of Michigan: "Things are getting tense in the TCF Center after the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit to stop vote counting until it receives greater access to the counting sites."

* USPS: "A federal judge upbraided lawyers for the U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday after the agency failed to meet his Election Day order for postal inspectors to sweep mail processing facilities in more than a dozen states for missing ballots."

* Pandemic: "Americans went to the polls Tuesday under the shadow of a resurging pandemic, with an alarming increase in cases nationwide and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reaching record highs in a growing number of states."

* Eastern Africa: "As the world's attention remained on the American elections, Ethiopia seemed on the brink of war. Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered an attack against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the state government in charge of Ethiopia's northernmost region. Abiy accused the TPLF of attacking a federal military base in the overnight hours on Tuesday."

* Unexpected: "Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said his top priority remains passing a new economic stimulus bill before the end of the year. McConnell, who Tuesday evening won his re-election bid, said from a news conference in Kentucky that another relief package would be the chamber's chief focus when it reconvenes next week."

* The 7th Circuit brings back the Public Charge policy: "A federal appeals court has allowed a Trump administration rule that would deny green cards to immigrants who use public benefits like food stamps to go back into effect while it considers the case."

