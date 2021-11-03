Wednesday's Mini-Report, 11.3.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Vaccine news: "The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off Tuesday evening on a recommendation that Pfizer-BioNTech's lower-dose Covid vaccine be available to children 5 to 11. As a result, more than 28 million children are now able to receive their vaccines."

* On the Hill: "House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday that paid family and medical leave is back in the massive social safety net spending package, but its inclusion in the final draft hinges on support from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a key centrist."

* Also on the Hill: "Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked legislation to restore parts of the landmark Voting Rights Act weakened by Supreme Court rulings, making it the second major voting bill to be derailed by a G.O.P. filibuster in the past two weeks."

* Pentagon probe: "Surveillance videos showed the presence of at least one child in the area some two minutes before the military launched a drone strike on a site in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August, the Defense Department said on Wednesday. But the general who conducted the investigation into the U.S. airstrike, which the military has acknowledged mistakenly killed 10 civilians, including seven children, said the footage showing the presence of a child would have been easy to miss in real time."

* SCOTUS: "A majority of Supreme Court justices seemed inclined Wednesday to rule that the Constitution provides a right to carry a gun outside the home, but willing to allow restrictions on guns in crowded public places."

* No rush: "The Federal Reserve concluded a pivotal meeting of its rate-setting body today with a commitment to leave interest rates near zero along with an announcement that later this month, it will start unwinding one of its biggest and most unprecedented market interventions undertaken in the wake of the pandemic."

* I'm glad to hear this: "A senior Department of Homeland Security official told Congress on Wednesday that the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6 has prompted changes in how the government analyzes threat information, particularly online public statements, and that intelligence and law enforcement agencies must be more visibly proactive when they detect looming danger."

See you tomorrow.