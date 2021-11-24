Wednesday's Mini-Report, 11.24.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Guilty: "Three white men were found guilty Wednesday of felony murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was running in their neighborhood when they confronted him last year. The nearly all-white jury convicted Travis McMichael of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony."

* Good choices: "President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Shalanda Young to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget.... The president said he would also nominate Nani Coloretti as deputy director of OMB; Coloretti currently is senior vice president for financial and business strategy at the Urban Institute and served in the Obama administration."

* An already tragic death toll gets worse: "Darrell Brooks, the Wisconsin man who was arrested and accused of driving an SUV into crowds at the Waukesha Christmas parade Sunday, was charged Tuesday with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors said that a sixth person, a minor, was confirmed to have died Tuesday and that another intentional homicide charge is expected to be added within a week."

* A Kansas City Star editorial that's worth your time: "Kevin Strickland gets a measure of justice, but Missouri needs to write him a check."

* Keep a close eye on this one: "The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will hear an appeal from the leaders of North Carolina's Republican-controlled legislature, who said they should be able to join in in the legal defense of a voter ID law, even though the state attorney general is already defending it in court."

* Interesting press release from the Justice Department: "As the holiday travel season commences, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland today directed U.S. Attorneys to prioritize prosecution of federal crimes occurring on commercial aircraft that endanger the safety of passengers, flight crews and flight attendants. Federal law prohibits assaults, intimidation and threats of violence that interfere with flight crews and flight attendants, as well as other enumerated criminal acts that occur during flight."

* Jan. 6 investigation: "Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik would like an apology from the Jan. 6 select committee. But he also plans to comply with the subpoena it served to him, according to a letter reviewed by POLITICO."

* I shudder to think what the reaction would be if something similar happened to Biden: "'Is everything okay?' is probably not a question any world leader wants to be asked, especially in relation to their competence. But that is the question politicians, newspaper headline writers and much of social media were asking Tuesday, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his place in his notes for 20 seconds while delivering a speech to business leaders, then imitated the noise of a car engine and, perhaps most bizarre of all, spent an awkwardly long time declaring his love for the popular amusement park Peppa Pig World."

Have a safe holiday.