Wednesday's Mini-Report, 11.17.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* We're off to a good start: The pace of vaccination against the coronavirus among newly eligible younger children is accelerating, and nearly 10 percent of the nation's 5- to 11-year olds have already had their first shot, the White House estimated on Wednesday.

* Vaccine supply: "The White House, under pressure to increase the supply of coronavirus vaccines to poor nations, plans to invest billions of dollars to expand U.S. manufacturing capacity, with the goal of producing at least one billion doses a year beginning in the second half of 2022, two top advisers to President Biden said in an interview on Tuesday."

* I can think of some members of Congress who should be aware of this: "U.S. President Joe Biden's infrastructure and social spending legislation will not add to inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy, economists and analysts in leading rating agencies told Reuters on Tuesday."

* On a related note, I get the impression that the international prevalence of inflation has been overlooked of late: "Inflation in Britain rose to its highest level in nearly a decade in October after soaring energy prices hit household bills."

* Jacob Chansley: "The Arizona man known as the 'QAnon Shaman' will serve 41 months in prison after storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, a federal judge ruled Wednesday."

* I'm not expecting much from this, though I imagine it'll get the industry's attention: "President Biden called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether oil-and-gas companies are participating in illegal conduct aimed at keeping gasoline prices high."

* Unexpected: "Two of the three men convicted of killing the civil rights activist Malcolm X are expected to have their convictions thrown out Thursday."

* Debt ceiling: "Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday the federal government might be unable to pay its bills starting Dec. 15, pushing back a previous debt ceiling deadline and giving Congress almost two extra weeks to find a way to avoid what would be the first default in U.S. history."

* What a weird story: "FBI agents on Tuesday raided the home of a Trumpy Colorado county clerk already under state investigation after a leak of sensitive election information to a major QAnon influencer and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. It wasn't immediately clear what the FBI was looking for when they entered Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters' home, as well as several other locations that Peters said had been raided."

* It's amazing that this needed to be fact-checked at all: "Social media users have been sharing content online that claims Central Intelligence Agency Director Gina Haspel was arrested, injured or found dead. These claims, likely stemming from QAnon conspiracy theorists, are false."

See you tomorrow.