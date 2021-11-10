Wednesday's Mini-Report, 11.10.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* A good start: "About 900,000 children ages 5 to 11 are estimated to have received their first Covid-19 shot within the first week of eligibility, the Biden administration announced Wednesday. Approximately 700,000 more have appointments to get their first dose, Jeff Zients, the White House Covid-19 response coordinator, said during a press briefing."

* Economic news: "Inflation isn't going anywhere fast — but prices certainly are. The latest Consumer Price Index for October recorded a 6.2 percent increase, year over year, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics."

* This is exactly what I feared: "Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is not backing down from his concerns about rising inflation, which is one of his main roadblocks in supporting President Joe Biden's social spending and climate package."

* Gradual improvements to the supply chain: "In mid-October, when the White House announced it was wading into the logistics logjam at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles in a bid to unclog the supply chain before Christmas, 58 container ships were waiting offshore. Nearly a month later, San Pedro Bay's unwilling flotilla has grown to 78 vessels, and more are on the way to meet holiday shopping demand. But on the docks themselves, the situation seems to be improving — slightly."

* The pandemic isn't over: "Colorado has activated the portion of its crisis standards of care plan that deals with staffing health-care systems. The move allows hospitals to prioritize staff for emergencies and reduce the level of care provided for non-emergencies."

* Jan. 6 fallout: "A former mixed martial arts fighter who pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison. Federal prosecutors had recommended a sentence of 44 months. Scott Fairlamb, 44, of New Jersey, is the first person sentenced for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Capitol riot, and his sentence is the longest a rioter has received."

* South Dakota's impeachment process: "The South Dakota Legislature opened a special session Tuesday morning on the possible impeachment of state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg."

* The latest from Liberty University: "Citing possible violations of federal law, three senators, including the two from Virginia, are pressing the U.S. Department of Education to investigate Liberty University's handling of sexual assault claims."

* Facebook: "Roughly three-quarters of adults believe Facebook is making American society worse, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds, with about half saying they know somebody who was persuaded to believe in a conspiracy theory because of the site's content."

* Faith-based facts matter: "The subject of the false claim is a Democratic early childhood initiative designed to make decent, affordable child care available to all Americans who want it. To hear some conservatives tell it, churches and other religious organizations offering child care couldn't be part of the program. This is simply not true."

See you tomorrow.