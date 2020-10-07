Wednesday's Mini-Report, 10.7.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* This seems extremely unwise: "Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, despite testing positive for the coronavirus less than a week ago. Trump was being briefed on Hurricane Delta and on stimulus talks, a senior administration official told NBC News. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and social media director Dan Scavino were the only staffers with him in the Oval, the official said."

* DOJ: "The Justice Department told the judge presiding over Michael Flynn's case Wednesday that it 'inadvertently' forgot to remove post-its it had attached to documents it produced to Flynn as part of the Bill Barr-ordered review of Flynn's prosecution."

* Imagine a group of elected officials wanting to spend this much money to fight efforts to keep the public safe during a pandemic: "Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature have spent about $542,000 suing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her use of emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic."

* Dr. Rick Bright: "A top Health and Human Services official who said he was shoved out of a key coronavirus response job for pushing back against 'efforts to fund potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections' submitted his resignation Tuesday, his lawyers said."

* A shame that should last forever: "Top former Justice Department officials, including U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and deputy Rod Rosenstein, helped drive a Trump administration policy that resulted in the separation of children from their parents, a draft inspector general report shows."

* The ongoing controversy surrounding HHS's "defeat despair" contract: "House Democrats overseeing the Trump administration's coronavirus response will introduce a largely symbolic bill intended to limit the administration's ability to spend federal funds on certain coronavirus-related advertisements before the election, according to a draft shared first with POLITICO."

* Climate crisis: "Worldwide, last month was the warmest September on record, topping a record set just a year before, European scientists announced Wednesday. It was also the hottest September on record for Europe. Northern Siberia, Western Australia, the Middle East and parts of South America similarly recorded above-average temperatures."

* Paxton's scandal in Texas: "The outside lawyer Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tapped to look into a complaint from an Austin developer says he is still working on the investigation despite serious objections from Paxton's top deputies."

* If you or I received the kind of care Donald Trump received at Walter Reed, how much would it cost? As it turns out, there's an answer.

See you tomorrow.