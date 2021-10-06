Wednesday's Mini-Report, 10.6.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Today's school shooting: "One person is in custody after four people were wounded Wednesday morning in a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, that may have begun with a fight, authorities said. Three people were taken to the hospital, including a 15-year-old boy who underwent surgery and is listed in critical condition, police said."

* For those keeping an eye on Capitol Hill: "The Senate is now in recess subject to the call of the chair as ongoing discussions on the debt ceiling take place off the floor. The cloture vote on the House-passed debt limit was scheduled for 3 p.m. ET today in the Senate."

* A possible world-changing breakthrough: "The World Health Organization recommended Wednesday that the world's first malaria vaccine should be given to children across Africa, in a move officials hope will spur stalled efforts to curb the spread of the parasitic disease."

* The White House Council on Environmental Quality makes some news: "In the latest reversal of a Trump-era environmental rollback, President Joe Biden is restoring federal regulations guiding environmental reviews of major infrastructure projects such as highways and pipelines. The reviews were scaled back by the Trump administration in a bid to fast-track the projects."

* A story we've been following: "The energy company that owns the ruptured pipeline that spewed more than 140,000 gallons of oil into Southern California waters didn't shutdown the pipeline for more than three hours after being alerted, according to federal regulators. "

* Crushing findings: "Clergy members in the Roman Catholic Church in France sexually abused more than 200,000 minors over the past seven decades, according to an estimate published on Tuesday by an independent commission that concluded the problem was far more pervasive than previously known."

* New York: "The FBI raided the Manhattan offices of a New York City police union Tuesday, and hours later, the union's outspoken leader resigned. Bearing a warrant, agents searched the headquarters of the fifth-biggest police union in the country, the Sergeants Benevolent Association, or SBA, which represents 13,000 active and retired New York City police sergeants."

* Oh my: "Sen. Charles E. Grassley (Iowa), the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Wednesday congratulated a Korean American judicial nominee for the 'hard work ethic' of 'you and your people,' invoking a stereotype about Asian Americans."

See you tomorrow.