Wednesday's Mini-Report, 10.20.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Vaccine news: "The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA's anticipated emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age range."

* On a related note: "Federal regulators are seriously considering authorizing coronavirus vaccine boosters for everyone 40 years old and older, a move that could sharply increase the number of people eligible for the shots, according to two federal officials familiar with the plans."

* Capitol Hill: "House Democratic leaders signaled Wednesday that discussions over social safety net legislation to deliver on President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda are advancing as negotiators identify items they plan to cut from the package. House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told reporters after a closed-door caucus meeting that 'significant progress has been made' in recent days."

* Scary stuff: "Over the past dozen years, at least 28 people who currently hold elected office joined or financially supported the Oath Keepers, the extremist group that figured prominently in the violent Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol, a BuzzFeed News analysis of data from the organization shows."

* This is the guy who wears a Hitler mustache: "An Army reservist charged in the Justice Department's sweeping investigation of the U.S. Capitol riot was quietly demoted and discharged earlier this year, becoming the first known service member to be forced out of the military after officials learned of an alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to personnel records reviewed by The Washington Post and the former soldier's attorney."

* Moscow won't be pleased: "Russian President Vladimir Putin's sharpest critic and the country's most prominent political prisoner, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was awarded a prestigious European prize on Wednesday that recognizes his work in defense of human rights."

* Bonkers: "President Trump's defense secretary thought the idea was outrageous. In the spring of 2020, Mark T. Esper, the defense secretary, was alarmed to learn of an idea under discussion at a top military command and at the Department of Homeland Security to send as many as 250,000 troops — more than half the active U.S. Army, and a sixth of all American forces — to the southern border in what would have been the largest use of the military inside the United States since the Civil War."

See you tomorrow.