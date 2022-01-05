Wednesday's Mini-Report, 1.5.22

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Crisis in Kazakhstan: "The revolt began on Sunday in western Kazakhstan as a protest against a surge in fuel prices. Four days later, with government buildings, TV stations, the airport and numerous businesses stormed by thousands of anti-government protesters, the uprising has expanded into a full-throated attack on an entrenched Kazakh elite widely reviled as autocratic and corrupt."

* Sanctions: "The Biden administration announced sanctions Wednesday against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, accusing him of 'corrupt activities' that threaten to destabilize the region and undermine a U.S.-brokered peace accord from more than 25 years ago."

* Good: "Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday abruptly canceled a news conference scheduled for the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, blaming the House committee investigating the riot."

* There's a name I haven't seen in a while: "The select panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has issued a subpoena for the phone records of pro-Trump commentator and radio host Sebastian Gorka, who previously had not been known to be of interest to the committee."

* The latest subpoena: "MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an ally of former President Donald Trump, said his phone records have been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the origins of the deadly riot that took place on Jan. 6."

* Potentially interesting: "Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is expected to meet with the House Jan. 6 committee Wednesday evening, the eve of the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol."

* This is quite a story: "Entrata founder Dave Bateman stepped down as chairman of the software company on Tuesday after sending an antisemitic email to many Utah political leaders calling the COVID-19 vaccine a plot to 'euthanize the American people,' blaming the effort on 'the Jews."

* Long overdue: "Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday issued a formal pardon to Homer Plessy, the long-dead civil rights pioneer whose stand against segregation led to an infamous U.S. Supreme Court case."

See you tomorrow.