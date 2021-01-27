Wednesday's Mini-Report, 1.27.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Quite a warning: "The Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism advisory warning Wednesday, citing a 'heightened threat environment across the U.S.,' weeks after the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol."

* Tragedy: "A second police officer who responded to the violent insurrection that rocked the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, according to testimony obtained by POLITICO."

* This was an interesting White House briefing: "Biden climate adviser Gina McCarthy and special presidential climate envoy John Kerry on Wednesday made clear that the administration's executive actions on climate change will also address the country's economy wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic."

* New START: "Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed Tuesday to extend the New START nuclear nonproliferation treaty, which is due to expire next month, according to Kremlin and White House summaries of a phone call between the leaders."

* Ordinarily, a former White House chief of staff wouldn't have quite so much trouble finding a job: "Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has joined the Conservative Partnership Institute, a group run by former South Carolina Sen. Jim DeMint that serves as a networking platform for conservatives, the organization said.... Meadows, along with other former Trump aides, had reportedly had a hard time finding work after leaving the White House."

* I'm not sure this will work, but White House flexibility is notable: "When President Joe Biden unveiled an immigration bill on the first day in office, he sent a signal to advocates, the Democratic base, and Congress that the issue was a top priority for him. But even as the president and Democrats on the Hill begin the heavy lift of turning a priority into law, the White House is weighing taking a secondary path: doing it piece by piece."

* Welcome changes: "President Joe Biden plans to put the 'daily' back in the President's Daily Brief, and that's just one of the changes underway as the intelligence community adjusts to a new commander in chief, according to several administration officials."

* This is bound to be interesting: "The Biden administration is moving forward with the creation of a bipartisan commission to study reforms to the Supreme Court and the federal judiciary."

* Noted without comment: "Oklahoma is trying to return its $2 million stockpile of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug once touted by former President Donald Trump — despite limited medical evidence — as a promising treatment for COVID-19. A spokesman for Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter confirmed to HuffPost on Tuesday that Hunter's office had been asked by the state's Department of Health to help them offload the hydroxychloroquine stash. Oklahoma's The Frontier was the first to report the news."

See you tomorrow.