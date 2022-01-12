Wednesday's Mini-Report, 1.12.22

Today's edition of quick hits:

* I'll have more on this in the morning: "The congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot has asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to voluntarily provide information about communications surrounding the Jan. 6. attack."

* Inflation: "Consumer prices rose by 7 percent in December over the previous year, its fastest increase since the early 1980s, as companies raised prices to offset pandemic-driven supply chain issues — and also took the opportunity to increase profit margins on the back of brisk consumer spending."

* The latest out of the Bronx: "The youngest victim of the deadliest blaze New York City has seen in three decades was 2 years old, authorities said Wednesday. The New York Police Department released the names and ages of all 17 people."

* Testing: "The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it would provide schools with 10 million Covid-19 tests every month as it urges districts to keep classrooms open amid a widespread shortage of testing kits."

* Repulsive: "Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, on Wednesday compared Covid vaccine mandates to the Holocaust, a statement that was met with swift backlash from Jewish groups."

* Gitmo: "A U.S. government review panel has approved the release of five men who have been held for years without charge at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, according to a flurry of decisions released by the Pentagon on Tuesday, but they are unlikely to be freed soon as the Biden administration works to find nations to take them."

* In health care circles, this is a big story: "Medicare officials said Tuesday that the federal health insurance program should restrict its coverage of the controversial new Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm to patients who are participating in approved clinical trials, a move that would vastly limit the number of patients who could use the expensive drug."

See you tomorrow.