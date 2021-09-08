Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 9.8.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With time running out in California's gubernatorial recall election, Orrin Heatlie, the Republican who's served as the lead proponent of recalling Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, been sidelined with the coronavirus. Heatlie is unvaccinated.

* In Wyoming, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney already has several 2022 primary rivals, but she'll soon have a new one: Harriet Hageman stepped down yesterday from her position as a member of the Republican National Committee, in preparation for taking on the incumbent congresswoman. Donald Trump is reportedly prepared to endorse Hageman's candidacy.

* In related news, the former president also threw his support yesterday behind Steve Carra's Republican congressional campaign in Michigan. Carra is taking on incumbent Rep. Fred Upton in a GOP primary next year, and Trump is backing the challenger because Upton voted for impeachment in January.

* Speaking of the former president, Trump's political action committee yesterday announced upcoming rallies in Georgia on Sept. 25 and Iowa on Oct. 9. Both states will host key 2022 races and Iowa, of course, will hold the first presidential nominating contest in 2024.

* Literally two minutes after announcing the upcoming rallies, Trump's political operation sent out a fundraising appeal falsely suggesting 15 million mail ballots went missing in 2020.

* Though it's generally unwise to make a fuss about state legislative special elections, Democrat Catherine Rombeau narrowly won a seat in the New Hampshire state House yesterday in a Republican-friendly district. The Hill noted that Rombeau is "the first Democrat to win a previously Republican-held legislative district in any state since President Biden took office."

* And Wisconsin's field of Democratic U.S. Senate candidates appears likely to shrink a little: Milwaukee City Councilwoman Chantia Lewis was indicted yesterday on multiple counts after allegedly "misappropriating" campaign funds into her personal bank account.