Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 9.15.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* After California Republicans' gubernatorial recall campaign failed spectacularly, GOP contender Larry Elder told supporters, “Let’s be gracious in defeat." The conservative media personality also strongly suggested he would run another statewide campaign next year.

* With only seven weeks remaining in New Jersey's gubernatorial race, incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy this week launched his first television ad of the general election. It's a positive spot, emphasizing the governor's record and support for reproductive rights.

* In Boston, City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George yesterday advanced to the general election in the city's mayoral race. They're both women of color in a city that has traditionally elected white men to the office.

* Former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain this week launched a Republican gubernatorial campaign in Pennsylvania. He is perhaps best known for claiming former Attorney General Bill Barr wouldn't allow him to investigate pro-Trump conspiracy theories after last fall's election.

* In New Hampshire yesterday, state Rep. Bill Marsh announced that he's changing his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat. The legislator, who's also a physician, said the GOP's opposition to vaccine policies pushed him over the edge. "I cannot stand idly by while extremists reject the reasonable precautions of vaccinations and masks," he said in a statement. Republicans maintain a modest majority in the legislative chamber.

* In North Carolina, the field of Republican U.S. Senate candidates narrowed a bit this week, with Brunswick County Commissioner Marty Cooke ending his candidacy. It's of interest, however, that Cooke quickly endorsed Rep. Ted Budd for the GOP nomination, not former Gov. Pat McCrory.

* And Donald Trump made another conservative media appearance last night, telling Newsmax viewers that Barack Obama is "probably running the government now." The Republican attributed the belief to an unidentified "many" who believe this.