Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 9.1.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As expected, Wisconsin Republicans yesterday agreed to spend up to $680,000 in taxpayer money to investigate the state's 2020 presidential election, despite no evidence of irregularities.

* In California's gubernatorial recall election, a new SurveyUSA poll found a narrow majority of voters in the Golden State wanting to keep incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom in office. A month ago, the same pollster found the Democratic governor on track to lose the recall election.

* Chris Sununu, New Hampshire's Republican governor, hasn't yet said whether he intends to run for the Senate next year, but a new poll from St. Anselm College shows him leading Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in a hypothetical match-up, 49 percent to 41 percent. It's the kind of result that would all but guarantee GOP control of the chamber after the 2022 cycle.

* The most aggressive political campaign in the country right now has nothing to do with an election and everything to do with taxes: The Washington Post reported that a "torrent of political groups" -- spanning drug manufacturers, big banks, tech titans, major retailers, and oil-and-gas giants -- are gearing up to derail elements of President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion economic agenda.

* How serious is AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler about Senate Democrats circumventing the chamber's filibuster rules and passing the Richard L. Trumka PRO Act? She said yesterday, "Elected officials, if they're not listening, that's when elections end up having consequences."

* As expected, with former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer unexpectedly ending his 2022 campaign, Republicans are rallying behind state Attorney General Derek Schmidt in next year's gubernatorial race. Democratic incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly will be seeking a second term.

* And though it's discouraging that this was even a news story, former House Speaker Paul Ryan conceded yesterday, in reference to the 2020 presidential election, "It was not rigged. It was not stolen. Donald Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election. It's really clear." If the former president lashes out publicly at Ryan again, at least we'll know why.