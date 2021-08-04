Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 8.4.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest Marist poll found 63% of registered voters in New York believe Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) should resign.

* In a bit of an upset, Shontel Brown, a Cuyahoga County Council member, yesterday defeated Nina Turner, a former state senator, in a Democratic congressional primary in Ohio's 11th district. Brown is now the overwhelming favorite in the general election, and will likely succeed former Rep. Marcia Fudge (D), who serves in the Biden administration as secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

* On a related note, Mike Carey, a coal industry lobbyist endorsed by Donald Trump, won a Republican congressional primary in Ohio's 15th district yesterday. He's now an overwhelming favorite to succeed former Rep. Steve Stivers (R), who resigned earlier this year for a private-sector job.

* A judge in Arizona yesterday ordered state Senate Republicans to immediately produce records related to their utterly absurd election "audit," including materials currently held by Cyber Ninjas.

* Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the current chair of the DCCC, reportedly delivered a stern warning to his Democratic colleagues last week, letting them know that if the 2022 midterms were held now, Republicans would win back a House majority.

* The field of Republican U.S. Senate candidates got a little bigger yesterday, when Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.) kicked off his statewide candidacy. The congressman made the announcement following a meeting with Donald Trump, and Kellyanne Conway has agreed to help advise Long's campaign.

* In related news, Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) announced yesterday that she will seek re-election to her U.S. House seat and skip the U.S. Senate race.

* And in Iowa, where there was chatter about Rep. Cindy Axne (D) launching a Senate campaign, the congresswoman put the speculation to rest yesterday by throwing her support behind former Rep. Abby Finkenauer's (D) candidacy.