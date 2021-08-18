Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 8.18.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The Texas Supreme Court ruled last might that the Republican-led state House has the legal authority to arrest absent members and force them to return to the chamber. The decision was, of course, a victory for Republicans, eager to get a legislative quorum and pass sweeping new voting restrictions.

* In California's gubernatorial recall election, former Rep. Doug Ose (R) is ending his candidacy in the wake of his recent heart attack.

* With 11 weeks remaining before New Jersey's gubernatorial race, a new Monmouth poll shows incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy (D) leading Jack Ciattarelli (R), 52% to 36%, among registered voters.

* Speaking of this year's gubernatorial races, Virginia's Glenn Youngkin (R), apparently eager to follow his party's new playbook, is now accusing former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) of being aligned with "defund the police" advocates.

* In New York, outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) recently announced his resignation, but it raised a few eyebrows when his office didn't release a formal resignation letter. Cuomo has, however, reportedly filed for retirement benefits.

* Though Rep. Tim Ryan (D) is generally seen as the likely Democratic nominee in Ohio's U.S. Senate race, he's not running unopposed in the primary: Morgan Harper, a progressive activist and lawyer in Ohio who lost a Democratic House primary last year, is also launching a statewide campaign.

* And former Vice President Mike Pence reportedly held a donor retreat last week in Wyoming last week, as part of his apparent effort to line up support ahead of the 2024 presidential race.