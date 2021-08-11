Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 8.11.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Thanks to the latest move from the Texas Supreme Court, House Democratic legislators can be detained and brought to the state Capitol by Texas law enforcement. A Democratic group of state lawmakers has fled the state to derail a Republican anti-voting measure.

* On a related note, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) late yesterday signed civil arrest warrants for the Democratic legislators who are trying to protect voting rights. Phelan's spokesperson told the Texas Tribune the warrants will be delivered to the Texas House Sergeant-at-Arms today.

* In an important blow for House Democrats, Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.) has decided not to seek re-election next year. Kind represents a Republican-leaning district in southwest Wisconsin that backed Donald Trump twice.

* Speaking of Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers (D) yesterday vetoed new voting restrictions crafted by the Republican-led state legislature. He also delivered public remarks denouncing Republican efforts to "add more hurdles to voting ... just because they didn't win."

* Congress set a deadline for Cyber Ninjas, a strange company overseeing the Arizona Republicans' bonkers election "audit," to provide information about its procedures and process. The Florida-based outfit has now failed to meet that deadline.

* Though there's been months of chatter about former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (R) running for governor in Michigan next year, the controversial former cabinet secretary has announced that she won't be a candidate.

* How troubled is Rep. Liz Cheney's (R-Wyo.) relationship with her party? The Casper Tribune reports that GOP officials in two Wyoming counties voted unanimously to rescind recognition of the congresswoman as a member of the Republican Party.