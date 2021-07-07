Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 7.7.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Over the holiday weekend, Russian hackers allegedly breached a Republican National Committee contractor, though party officials said in a written statement yesterday that none of RNC's data had been accessed.

* It was close, but Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams eked out a one-point victory over Kathryn Garcia in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary. Adams will face Republican radio host Curtis Sliwa in the fall, and the Democrat is heavily favored to prevail.

* Disgraced former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R) may be worrying Republican officials with his U.S. Senate campaign, but he's nevertheless picked up a major financial ally. Politico reports that billionaire Richard Uihlein "is donating $2.5 million to a newly formed, pro-Greitens super PAC."

* Carla Sands (R), the former U.S. ambassador to Denmark and a former actor, launched a Republican U.S. Senate campaign in Pennsylvania this week. Her kickoff video emphasizing her Donald Trump ties and her "Christian values."

* Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) committed over the holiday weekend to supporting Trump as the next Speaker of the House if Republicans win a majority in next year's midterm elections. If you're thinking this might soon appear in a DCCC fundraising pitch, you're not alone.

* Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) will seek re-election next year at the age of 89, but he'll have a GOP primary rival: Local official Gregg Brelsford kicked off his Republican candidacy this week, complaining that too many in his party "attack our sacred democratic traditions, including voting, and spread misinformation."

* And because our politics can be quite dumb, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) suggested last night that Democrats should change the name of their party because of Dixiecrats' record from generations past.