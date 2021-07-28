Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 7.28.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Ahead of California's gubernatorial recall campaign, the latest UC-Berkeley/Los Angeles Times poll found 51% of registered voters opposed to recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), while 36% support the effort. That said, when looking only at likely voters, the margin shrinks to 50% to 47%.

* The Associated Press reported yesterday that the Republican head of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee said Monday she intends to push a "comprehensive, forensic examination" of 2020 presidential election ballots, at the same time the state's nonpartisan audit bureau conducts a review. It's a timely reminder: Arizona's madness will continue to spread, despite the evidence.

* In Ohio's Republican U.S. Senate primary, J.D. Vance (R) recently scrambled to delete the anti-Trump posts he published in 2016, but as the Daily Beast noted, the Republican didn't clean up the tweets in which he clicked "like." Some of the missives included tweets supporting Hillary Clinton's 2016 candidacy.

* House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) was neutral in Ohio's upcoming congressional special election, though this week he explained to a local newspaper why he's intervened in support of Shontel Brown over Nina Turner. It all stems from a Turner event in which Clyburn was criticized over his endorsement of Joe Biden in last year's Democratic primaries.

* American Bridge 21st Century released a new television ad in Arizona yesterday, featuring a small-business owner in Phoenix benefiting from the Democrats' American Rescue Plan. It follows related ad from the super PAC airing in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

* Speaking of progressive ads, an advocacy group called Tax March is investing $2 million in an advertising campaign calling for higher taxes on the high-income Americans. The spots began airing yesterday.