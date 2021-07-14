Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 7.14.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* House Democrats may have a narrow majority, but a lot of donors don't expect them to keep it: NBC News reported this morning, "The National Republican Congressional Committee raised more than $45.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, besting its Democratic counterparts by nearly $9 million as the battle for control of the House heats up."

* There was some balloting trouble in the town of Windham, N.H., last fall, and an auditors' report released yesterday concluded that miscounts were caused by the way in which ballots were folded.

* On Fox News last night, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) conceded that President Biden "legitimately got elected." If a certain former president issues a statement condemning McCarthy today, at least you'll know why.

* Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) campaign team is selling merchandise intended to capitalize on far-right criticisms of Dr. Anthony Fauci. "Don't Fauci My Florida," the Republican merchandise reads.

* Several Republican groups bought airtime to run ads during Major League Baseball's All-Star Game. The commercials largely focused on the decision to move the game out of Georgia in response to a Republican voter-suppression law in the state.

* To the surprise of no one, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is trying to fundraise off his intention to vote for Donald Trump as the next Speaker of the House.

* And in Wisconsin, it appears that one of the local citizens helping conduct a freelance "review" of the state's presidential ballots is a former felon who was convicted of fraud.