Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.23.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest national Gallup poll shows President Biden with a healthy 56% approval rating, up a little since May. The same survey results, however, find Congress' approval rating slipping to 26% as bipartisan talks drag on across multiple fronts.

* In a big surprise, India B. Walton appears to have defeated incumbent Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown in a Democratic primary. As NBC News reported, if Walton, who has worked as a nurse and community activist in the city, hangs on and wins the general election, "she would become the first socialist mayor of a large American city since 1960, when Frank Zeidler left office in Milwaukee."

* Tom Perez, who led the DNC during the Trump era and held powerful posts in the Obama administration, announced this morning that he's running for governor in his home state of Maryland. It'll be an open-seat contest: incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan (R) cannot run for a third term.

* Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has called for a special legislative session to begin on July 8. At the top of the agenda: an odious voter-suppression bill that was narrowly derailed by Democratic lawmakers last month.

* The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched two new attack ads today targeting Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Maggie Hassan (D-Ga.) over their support for the For the People Act. The NRSC specifically focused on provisions of the proposal related to public financing of campaigns.

* Edward Snodgrass, a local Republican official in central Ohio, forged his dead father's signature on an absentee ballot last year and then voting again as himself. Not surprisingly, he got caught, and now says he made "an honest error."

* One Nation, a Republican group aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is investing $1 million into a digital ad campaign, pressuring Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) to leave the Senate's existing filibuster rules intact.

* And Donald Trump is offering to support Rep. John Katko's (R-N.Y.) primary rival, just as soon as the congressman gets a primary rival. Katko is one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January.