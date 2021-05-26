Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 5.26.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* A new poll from Public Policy Institute of California shows 57% of likely California voters are against recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) from office. The same survey showed the Democratic governor with a 54% approval rating.

* As part of an apparent retaliatory move, Arizona Republicans are moving forward with plans to strip Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) of her authority to defend election lawsuits. Power will instead shift to state Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R), whom GOP legislators see as a partisan ally.

* The Washington Post today highlighted a familiar set of circumstances: "Michigan's top election official and the company whose voting equipment has been the subject of baseless claims of fraud are cautioning local governments in the state that outside audits of the 2020 election results like the one underway in Maricopa County, Ariz., would be illegal and would void the machines' security warranties."

* Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) recently said she would not support House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) bid for Speaker if Republicans reclaim a House majority, and yesterday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said he wouldn't support him either.

* With only a few days remaining before New Mexico's congressional special election, Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, is reportedly headed to the Albuquerque area to campaign in support for state Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D). It will be Emhoff's first campaign event since November.

* While the Democrats' Primary Day in Virginia is still two weeks away, Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin is wasting no time, launching a $1.6 million ad campaign.

* Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy tried to file the paperwork for a Republican gubernatorial campaign in Idaho this week, though he ran into a little trouble because he's not registered to vote. Complicating matters a bit, Bundy has been banned from Idaho's Capitol as a result of a trespassing arrest. Bundy nevertheless intends to take on incumbent Gov. Brad Little in a GOP primary.