Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.7.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Georgia, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) has responded to the state's new voting restrictions by issuing an "administrative order" yesterday. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the mayor has directed Atlanta's Chief Equity Officer "to implement a series of actions to diminish what her office called 'new voting restrictions.' ... Her office stated these actions will ensure every Atlanta resident can exercise their right to vote."

* It was Election Day yesterday in some areas, and in Missouri, voters elected Tishaura Jones (D) as St. Louis' new mayor. Jones will be the first Black woman to hold the office.

* There was also a highly competitive race yesterday in Wisconsin to become the state's top education official. Jill Underly, the Democratic Party-backed candidate, defeated Deborah Kerr, with roughly 58% of the vote.

* Alabama's Republican U.S. Senate primary is more than a year away, but Donald Trump this morning threw his support behind Rep. Mo Brooks (R). The right-wing congressman is known for, among other things, speaking at the Jan. 6 rally that precipitated the attack on the Capitol.

* In Ohio's Democratic U.S. Senate primary, Dr. Amy Acton, the state's former health director, announced yesterday that she's decided not to run. This should boost Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who appears likely to launch a statewide campaign.

* Within hours of the announcement of Rep. Alcee Hastings' (D-Fla.) passing, state Sen. Perry Thurston (D-Fla.) described the late congressman as "a mentor, a friend and a fraternity brother." The state legislator added soon after that he's running to fill the vacancy.

* As for when there may be a special election in Hastings' south Florida district, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has "wide discretion" on the calendar, and we don't yet know when local voters will cast ballots.

* And because American politics can be deeply weird, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) will be a featured speaker at a conservative women's group's upcoming event. Women for America First announced yesterday that the scandal-plagued congressman will appear at its "Save America Summit," to be held at a Trump-owned resort just outside of Miami.