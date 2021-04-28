Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.28.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Florida's Republican-led state Senate advanced a new voter-suppression bill this week, which "includes limits on casting ballots by mail and drop boxes." The GOP-led state House in Florida has not yet approved a related measure, but voting-rights advocates fear new and unnecessary voting restrictions in the state are increasingly inevitable.

* In case the litigation targeting Georgia's new voting restrictions weren't already enough, a sixth federal lawsuit was filed yesterday. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, "The suit by the Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and several other organizations alleges that drop box restrictions, earlier absentee ballot deadlines, quicker runoffs, long lines and ID requirements will have a disproportionate impact on Black voters and other historically disenfranchised communities."

* House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was asked at a GOP retreat yesterday whether House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is a "good fit" for the party's leadership team in the chamber. Instead of voicing support for his colleague, McCarthy responded, "That's a question for the conference."

* On a related note, Donald Trump kept up his offensive against Cheney, issuing a new statement yesterday that read in part, "Liz Cheney is polling sooo low in Wyoming, and has sooo little support, even from the Wyoming Republican Party, that she is looking for a way out of her Congressional race."

* After just two terms in the House, Rep. Ted Budd (R) announced this morning that he's running for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina, and quickly picked up an endorsement from the Club for Growth. The Republican's announcement video featured references to his gun store and footage of monster trucks.

* In case there were any doubts, Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska), who was first elected to Congress in 1973, filed the paperwork to run for re-election again next year. The Republican Alaskan will be 89 years old on Election Day 2022.