Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.21.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* House Republicans will be attending a retreat in Orlando next week, and according to House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the focus will be on "the substance and the policy of conservatism." Asked if Donald Trump would be part of the event, Cheney told reporters yesterday, "I haven't invited him."

* Following a tense committee exchange with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) yesterday, Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) was pressed on MSNBC today about a possible U.S. Senate campaign in Florida next year. "What I can tell you is I am going to continue to do what I have tried to do in every position I have had," the Florida congresswoman replied, "which is to remember my oath and fulfill our most important mission, and that is the protection of the American people, and I am going to continue to do that -- regardless of the title that I hold."

* In a bit of a surprise, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) announced this week that he won't run for the U.S. Senate next year. For now, former Gov. Pat McCrory former Rep. Mark Walker are the top Republicans in the open-seat contest.

* In Kansas, Jeff Colyer (R) was elevated to the governor's office in early 2018, sought a full term of his own several months later, but lost in a GOP primary. Now, the former one-year governor is trying again, launching a 2022 candidacy this week.

* On a related note, Colyer immediately picked up an endorsement from U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R).

* The New York Times pointed to an interesting observation related to money in politics: "A dozen megadonors and their spouses contributed a combined $3.4 billion to federal candidates and political groups since 2009, accounting for nearly one out of every 13 dollars raised, according to a new report."

* An unspecified number of employees at Simon & Schuster, one of the nation's largest publishers, circulated a petition in the hopes that the company would not proceed with a book deal for former Vice President Mike Pence. Simon & Schuster Chief Executive Jonathan Karp announced yesterday that the project is moving forward, employees' objections notwithstanding.