Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.31.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The number of lawsuits challenging Georgia Republicans' new voting restrictions continues to grow. Yesterday, the Southern Poverty Law Center, American Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and its allies filed a new case challenging the law.

* Speaking of Georgia, with Rep. Jody Hice (R) giving up his congressional seat to run for secretary of state, his predecessor, former right-wing Rep. Paul Broun (R) is apparently ready for a comeback. He vowed this morning to "expose and block the liberal agenda with every fiber of my being."

* In Kentucky, the Republican-led legislature yesterday overrode Gov. Steve Beshear's (D) veto and approved a measure that requires "the governor to temporarily fill a vacant U.S. Senator's seat with an appointee from the same party." Currently, there are no such vacancies, but GOP legislators pushed the just-in-case policy anyway.

* Speaking of the Bluegrass State, which already has restrictive voting laws, Democrats and Republicans in Kentucky struck a rare bipartisan deal on a new package of election reforms. Among the changes is the addition of three days of no-excuse early voting.

* In South Carolina, Donald Trump threw his support yesterday behind the re-election bid of state Republican Party Chair Drew McKissick, despite the fact that McKissick is facing a challenge from pro-Trump lawyer L. Lin Wood.

* The latest national NPR/Marist poll found President Joe Biden with an overall approval rating of 52%, which is roughly in line with national averages. While the president's support on different issues varied, Biden received his highest marks on addressing the pandemic: the poll found 65% of Americans support the job he's doing on responding to the coronavirus crisis.

* And while California Republicans appear to have succeeded in getting a gubernatorial recall vote onto the 2021 ballot, polling suggest the effort isn't altogether popular: a new Public Policy Institute of California poll found 56% of voters oppose recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), while 40% support it.