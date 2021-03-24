Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.24.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Missouri's field of Republican U.S. Senate candidates got a little larger this morning, with state Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R) kicking off his candidacy. The Missouri Republican boasted this morning about "defending President Trump and the America First agenda."

* In Alabama, Rep. Terri Sewell (D) recently said she was considering her state's open U.S. Senate race, but this morning, the Democratic congresswoman announced she'll seek re-election to the U.S. House instead.

* An interesting observation from Politico: "In three of the most competitive Senate races, Democratic candidates are already campaigning on killing the Senate's 60-vote requirement for most bills, placing the chamber's arcane rules at the forefront of the nascent 2022 midterms." The report specifically focused on the contests in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and North Carolina.

* The vote in Alabama on whether workers will unionize in Amazon's Bessemer fulfillment center is ongoing, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will lend his support for the effort with an in-person appearance on Friday.

* The Hill reported yesterday on the latest statewide poll in California, which found limited appetite for removing Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) from office: 53% of Californians who say they're likely to vote in the upcoming recall election said they want to keep the incumbent governor where he is. The same survey found 35% of likely recall voters would remove him.

* On a related note, remember Tom Steyer, the billionaire who ran an odd and unsuccessful Democratic presidential campaign? He's now conducting polling in California about the recall effort, and the surveys are including his name among those who might succeed Newsom.