Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.10.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a bit of a surprise, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft (R) announced this morning that he won't run in his state's open U.S. Senate race next year.

* The Nevada Democratic Party has had extraordinary successes in recent years: the state now has a Democratic governor, Democratic legislature, and two Democratic U.S. senators, and has backed the Democratic presidential ticket in each of the last four cycles. Nevertheless, Politico reports that "a slate of uber-progressive" Bernie Sanders allies, "endorsed by the tightly organized Democratic Socialists of America's local chapter," defeated the existing operation and won control of the Nevada Democratic Party in leadership elections over the weekend.

* Republicans in Wyoming's legislature are eyeing changes to state election laws that would likely make it easier to defeat House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) next year.

* In Florida, where there were no meaningful problems at all with the 2020 elections, voting drop boxes were very popular with the state's electorate. Republican legislators are considering a plan to eliminate them altogether.

* Despite some rather serious medical issues in recent years, Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) announced this week that he's seeking a third term next year. He'll enter the re-election race as a heavy favorite.

* And to get a flavor of the kind of fundraising messages the Republican campaign committees send to their donors, an actual NRSC pitch this week read in part, "Trump eliminated global terrorist threats.... Meanwhile, Joe Biden has only gone after Dr. Seuss and a plastic potato head."