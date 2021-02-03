Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.3.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's new chairman, New York's Sean Patrick Maloney, has reportedly crafted a plan to label Republicans the party of crackpot conspiracy theories such as QAnon. Politico reported, Maloney hopes to "exploit the growing friction between Trump hardliners and establishment Republicans in the GOP base," which he sees as a major weak point for the GOP.

* With Xavier Becerra likely to become the new secretary of Health and Human Services, it means California will be in the market for a new state attorney general. In a bit of a surprise, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) apparently wants the job.

* Speaking of the Golden State, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D) approval rating has suffered of late, as the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic has struggled to keep pace with infections. The more the governor's support slips, the more viable a pending recall effort becomes.

* Lin Wood has taken on a high profile in recent months, defending Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. In a rather ironic twist, election officials in Georgia are now examining whether Wood potentially committed voter fraud.

* In the wake of Iowa's presidential caucus troubles -- which, oddly enough, happened exactly one year ago today -- Democratic officials are weighing which state should go first in 2024. Nevada, which has been going third, is apparently eager to replace Iowa at the starting line.

* And in Florida, Democratic leaders believe Sen. Marco Rubio (R) could be vulnerable in 2022, and they're reportedly focusing their recruiting efforts on Democratic Reps. Val Demings and Stephanie Murphy, both of whom represent Orlando-area districts.